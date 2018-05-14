  • Suspect accused of fatally stabbing Cocoa man 20 times to appear in court

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Maryland man accused of killing another man in a Cocoa motel in February will appear in court Monday.

    Joshua Keravuori will be in a Brevard County courtroom for a bond hearing.

    Keravuori was indicted by a grand jury in March on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder in the death of Terry Hilliard, 65, of Ocala.

    Keravuori said Hilliard tried to rape him at Dixie Motel on Forrest Avenue, so he stabbed him more than 20 times, investigators said.

    Keravuori turned himself in to officials in Alpharetta, Georgia, after a nationwide manhunt.

