Local

Suspect arrested 10 months after deadly shooting in Orange County, deputies say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Suspect arrested 10 months after deadly shooting in Orange County, deputies say
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said a man has been arrested after a deadly shooting last year.

Officials said Dey’Montae Seright has been arrested and charged with the murder of Andre Pierre Alloway.

Alloway was shot to death on May 20, 2024 in the area of 22nd Street and Rio Grande Avenue.

Deputies did not say what led up to the shooting our why it took 10 months to make an arrest.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read