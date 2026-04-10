Orange County

Suspect charged with 2nd degree murder in Orlando shooting

Osolomon Fitzhugh was arrested by the Orlando Police Department and charged in connection with the local shooting that killed a 20-year-old woman in her apartment.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Osolomon Fitzhugh (Left) Celebrity Green (Right)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department reported an update to an investigation involving 20-year-old girl Celebrity Green, who was shot and killed in an argument with two individuals who were making excessive noise in her apartment.

Osolomon Fitzhugh Osolomon Fitzhugh

One person fired a gun multiple times, hitting the victim. Osolomon Fitzhugh was arrested by the Orlando Police Department and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm.

All individuals involved in the incident have been identified and accounted for.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read