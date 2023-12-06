Suspect in Deltona salon burglaries arrested in Orlando with double murder suspect from Georgia

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County deputies say their search for the person responsible for multiple break-ins at local nail salons also led to a fugitive wanted for murder.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Deputies first responded to reports of a burglary at Spa Nail Salon on Elkcam Blvd. at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

According to the sheriff’s office, an employee of a neighboring business noticed the glass to the front door was shattered and called deputies.

READ: FBI investigating after flight from Orlando diverted to Jacksonville due to reported threat

Surveillance video from the salon showed that the burglary occurred at approximately 1 a.m. The video shows a man in a mask walking through the shattered glass door and directly to the cash register.

After several failed attempts to force the cash register open, the suspect simply left the scene with it.

According to the sheriff’s office, a camera on the outside of the salon captured images of the suspect vehicle, a white Infiniti sedan that matched the description of a vehicle used just an hour later during a similar burglary at Premiere Nails in Edgewater.

Investigators used license plate readers near each salon to further identify the suspect vehicle, which was registered to 21-year-old Xavier Jones of Orlando.

Volusia County deputies requested assistance from Orange County deputies who went to Jones’ address and found the suspect vehicle parked there.

READ: Central Florida airman identified as one of eight killed in Osprey crash near Japan

Detectives returned the suspect vehicle to Volusia County where a search yielded a mask in the back seat that matched the one seen on the suspect in the Spa Nail salon burglary video.

They also found a glove, loose coins, a loyalty card from one of the salons, pieces of a cash register, and broken glass in the back seat of the car, as well as a pair of back boots with shards of broken glass stuck in the soles, according to the sheriff’s office.

When interviewed by detectives, Jones initially denied any involvement in the burglaries and claimed he had rented the sedan to someone else. Unfortunately for Jones, deputies say DNA collected from the mask found in the suspect vehicle matched a sample he submitted.

Jones was taken into custody Monday in Orange County on warrants from Volusia County charging him with burglary, criminal mischief, and violation of probation from a previous charge for carrying a concealed firearm. He’s being held in the Orange County jail with no bond set.

While at Jones’ house Monday, detectives found another man there identified as 19-year-old Taverance Jackson Jr. of Opa-Locka.

READ: FHP: Motorcyclist dies after crash in Leesburg

Deputies learned Jackson had an active warrant out of Georgia charging him with murder for his involvement in a Nov. 30 shooting at an Albany, Georgia apartment complex where two men were killed and another was wounded.

In the room at Jones’ house where Jackson was staying, deputies say they also found two guns believed to have been used in the shooting.

Jackson was taken into custody by deputies and booked into the Orange County jail on the murder warrant from Georgia. He’s also being held on no bond.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Suspect in Deltona salon burglaries arrested in Orlando with double murder suspect from Georgia Xavier Jones Jr., 21, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and violation of probation. Taverance Jackson Jr., 19, was arrested on a murder warrant out of Georgia

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.









©2023 Cox Media Group