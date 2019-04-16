0 Suspect in murder of Cocoa mother called police after she went missing, documents show

COCOA, Fla. - The man accused of kidnapping and killing a Cocoa mother of four initially tried to call police and tell them he didn’t do it, according to evidence released Tuesday.

Joshua Taylor, 30, is facing a murder charge in connection with the disappearance and death of Tashaun Jackson, according to police.

Jackson’s body was found in rural Osceola County on Feb. 15.

The day after Jackson disappeared, Taylor called Cocoa police in an attempt to clear his name.

According to documents obtained by Eyewitness News, Taylor told police he was accosted by a member of Tashaun Jackson’s family who stated to him, “She better show up.”

Taylor told investigators he didn’t know anything about the missing woman except he’d seen she was missing on social media.

Documents indicate Taylor could not provide investigators with an exact answer as to where he was around 3 p.m. on Feb. 9, when Jackson disappeared.

Months earlier, Taylor was arrested in connection to a burglary and attempted sexual battery at Jackson’s home, court documents show.

Investigators said Taylor faced life in prison if convicted and they believe he made a decision to kidnap and murder Jackson.

The day before Jackson disappeared, Taylor’s girlfriend told police her boyfriend said if anyone came asking to tell them he was home all day.

On the day Jackson disappeared, police said Taylor was captured on video surveillance purchasing a prepaid phone.

Investigators believe Taylor used that phone to lure Jackson to a McDonald’s parking lot on Dixon Boulevard, where she was abducted and driven to a rural area of Osceola County, then beaten and shot multiple times.

Jackson’s body would be found 11 days later.



