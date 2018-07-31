0 Suspect in Winter Park nanny's slaying says he was tired of people who had 'everything'

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of killing a woman in Winter Park told investigators he was tired of seeing people who had more than him.

Channel 9 obtained interrogation videos between police and accused killer, Scott Nelson, who is accused of killing Jennifer Fulford last year. She worked as a caretaker for a well-known Winter Park family, but did not live in Winter Park.

Nelson was captured in Jacksonville days after the killing.

Investigators followed his trail of credit card use from Winter Park to Jacksonville.

He told investigators he targeted someone in Winter Park because people there had nice homes, cars and money and he had nothing.

In the videos, it appears Nelson did not seem to know that Fulford did not own or even live in the mansion where he allegedly attacked her.

He asked for a lawyer 10 minutes into his first interview but later, he wrote a letter to a detective and asked to talk.

In the interview, Nelson told police he was mad that people in Winter Park had money.

“I wasn’t particularly happy with this. See, these people in Winter Park, they have everything by the balls. They have beautiful homes, beautiful cars and courses,” said Nelson.

Part of the interview was redacted, including parts of his confession.

In what was released, Nelson said he had been to Winter Park a few times before.

In September of last year, he said he was on probation and had recently lost his job.

He added that was broke, but said he was feeling good and finally had some self-respect after years of being beat up by the system.

But in the hours before Fulford was killed, he said he got angry again after being back in Winter Park and felt an injustice.

“I'm walking down the street while all these rich people are walking around buying jewelry and they’re having their good life and all this stuff and wouldn't give a rat's (expletive) about me,” he said.

Nelson indicated that he knew someone who knew Fulford, but wouldn't go into details in the interview.

Nelson is still in the process of being evaluated to see if he is competent to stand trial.

