Suspect inside stolen vehicle from Virginia causes standoff in Palm Coast, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Palm Coast neighborhood was on high alert Saturday after a driver in a stolen vehicle refused to respond to deputies following a traffic stop, investigators said.
A spokesperson from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was stolen in an incident involving an armed robbery in Virginia.
Deputies said the ongoing incident occurred after the driver of the vehicle was pulled over near Belleaire Drive and Beaverdam Road.
“This is an active scene and it is impairative that residents remain indoors and that others do not attempt to come near the area,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “Our deputies have the area surrounded, we have our SWAT team in place, hostage negotiators and our K9 units on scene. These incidents take time and we are hopeful for a peaceful resolution. We will notify the public when more information is available.”
Resident were asked to stay indoors and away from windows as deputies worked to secure the area, officials said.
