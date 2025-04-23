Suspected drunk driver crashes head-on into Florida deputy’s cruiser

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in Manatee County was hurt after a suspected drunk driver crashed head-on into him.

The crash that happened Sunday night and it was all captured on video.

The man crashed into the deputy with so much force that it flipped the deputy’s cruiser upside down.

Fellow deputies rushed in to help rescue him from the overturned vehicle.

The driver who crashed into him was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Officials said the deputy suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

