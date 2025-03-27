Suspended Orlando commissioner Regina Hill expected back in court Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Suspended Orlando commissioner Regina Hill is set to be in court Thursday.

She is accused of exploiting a 96-year-old woman, using her money for luxury trips, beauty treatments, and a home.

Hill has denied the accusations.

Earlier this month, Hill filed paperwork to run for the District 5 seat she used to occupy.

Thursday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

