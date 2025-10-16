Suspended sheriff Marcos Lopez seeks to have his case dismissed or moved to Osceola County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is seeking to have his case dismissed or moved to Osceola County.

The move comes as his attorneys argue insufficient evidence links him to racketeering in Lake County.

Lopez is accused of profiting from a $21 million illegal gambling operation before and after he became sheriff.

His attorneys claim the state has not proven a pattern of racketeering and argue that any alleged crimes are connected to Osceola County, not Lake County, where the case was filed.

WFTV Legal analyst Bill Sheaffer commented on the case, stating that motions to dismiss are rarely granted unless the prosecutor agrees. “The chance that this is going to be granted is very remote indeed,” said Sheaffer.

Lopez’s attorneys are pushing for the dismissal of charges, emphasizing the lack of evidence presented by the state to substantiate the racketeering claims in Lake County.

Lopez is expected back in court on Nov. 10.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group