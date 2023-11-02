Swan Shuttle: Orlando leaders get inside look at new autonomous shuttle technology

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city leaders got a first-hand look this week at new autonomous shuttle technology.

The Swan Shuttle is billed as a safe and reliable shuttle service that’s now available in Orlando’s creative village.

Participants took turns on Wednesday going for a ride after experts announced the future plans for the pilot program.

“I think it has potential for certain areas certain neighbors that are of higher density that parking may be an issue this could definitely get you from place to place in a short distance more comfortably,” said shuttle rider Bob Melia.

Many riders said the technology will help people with disabilities and those who may have issues with mobility.

