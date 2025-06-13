SWAT officers storm suspected drug house in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach used an early morning SWAT raid to fight back against illegal drug sales in the city.

Members of the Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant at a home on Cedar Street early Thursday.

Officers said they had received reports of drug sales at the house.

At least one person was taken into custody, and police say more arrests may follow.

Police confirmed more operations are planned as part of a citywide push to fight drug-related crime.

