0 Swim instructor charged with neglect after 3-year-old boy nearly drowns during swimming lesson

MAITLAND, Fla. - Maitland police released terrifying video Thursday showing the moment a 3-year-old boy went underwater for more than two minutes.

Officers said the boy nearly drowned, even though four swim instructors were nearby.

One instructor, 34-year-old Jessica Kretz, is now facing charges.

TRENDING NOW:

Police said the incident happened at the Park Maitland School during a summer camp last year.

The video allegedly shows two instructors within feet of the boy after he lost the swim board he was holding onto and slipped under the water.

A report from Maitland police said he was under water for more than two minutes before Kretz noticed him. She snatched him from the water and called 911 while another instructor began to perform CPR.

His family says the incident should have been prevented and their son still needs medical treatment because of the damage he suffered.

In the video, Kretz and at least one other instructor were near the boy but allegedly did not notice he was under water until minutes later.

Documents from Maitland police state Kretz knew ahead of the incident that the little boy could not swim and he was "the responsibility of Kretz" when the accident happened.

Park Maitland School released a statement on Kretz' arrest saying, "The instructors are no longer in our employment, and to our knowledge, the child is thankfully well."

Attorney Larry Gonzalez is representing the boy's family in a civil suit and said the child isn't well and his family is devastated.

“He has suffered significantly and is still suffering to this day,” Gonzalez said. He adds the family is “still seeking medical treatment with doctors due to the damage that occurred.”

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.