Take a step to find a cure to Chron’s disease and ulcerative colitis

Join us at the Promenade at Sunset Walk to raise awareness and funds for those fighting and living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis (collectively known as inflammatory bowel disease or IBD).

“The beautiful thing is children today will not have the story that I have to tell,” Rhonda Bolding, member of the National Board of Trustees for the Chron’s and Colitis Foundation, said.

The walk is where you will meet people like Bolding.

After a misdiagnosis at 8 years old, she was diagnosed with Chron’s at 12.

She has been in and out of the hospital her whole life, underwent six major surgeries, and understands the everyday struggles of the disease.

This led her to become a part of the Chron’s and Colitis Foundation.

“They want a cure,” Bolding said. “I want a cure. I advocate, I fundraise, I Take Steps.”

27 Community Connection and other community partners are gearing up for Saturday’s Take Steps charity walk.

The event raises money for the Chron’s and Colitis Foundation and directly funds research, education, support, and advocacy.

“You never know which dollar is going to be that dollar that leads to a cure,” Bolding said. “We’re looking to put the Chron’s and Colitis Foundation out of business. That’s the volunteer mission.”

More than 350 people are expected to participate in the walk.

Bolding encourages everyone to lace up their sneakers and take a step to find a cure.

“Every dollar raised goes toward research, and research will help us find a cure,” Bolding said.

More information on Saturday’s walk can be found here.

