Tanoshii Con brings anime, gaming and pop culture to Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Fans of anime, comics, gaming and other corners of pop culture will gather in Daytona Beach for Tanoshii Con this August.

The all-ages convention will take place Saturday, Aug. 22, and Sunday, Aug. 23, at the Ocean Center.

Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The convention will reopen Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $25 each.

The scheduled celebrity lineup includes Tyler Mane, known for portraying Michael Myers in the 2007 and 2009 “Halloween” films, Sabretooth in “X-Men” and Ajax in “Troy.”

Zach Galligan, star of “Gremlins,” “Gremlins 2: The New Batch” and “Waxwork,” is also scheduled to appear. Additional guests include Candice Rose, Joe Davison and Austin Janowsky.

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Organizers said the convention will feature more than 80 vendors, artists and exhibitors. Attendees will also find celebrity panels, autograph and photo opportunities, gaming tournaments, free-play gaming and cosplay throughout the weekend.

Authors, comic-book creators and other artists will showcase their work alongside live entertainment and vendors selling collectibles, artwork and merchandise.

Organizers said the locally produced event is intended to bring together longtime fans and people discovering fandom for the first time while supporting artists, authors, creators and small businesses.

More information is available at TanoshiiCon.com.

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