ORLANDO, Fla. — What’s your destiny? Will you choose the join the light side or the dark side?

OREO Cookies is ready help you discover your destiny… by opening a pack of Star Wars OREO Cookies.

The limited-edition cookies are wrapped in identical exterior packaging, but each pack contains a single color creme that symbolizes either the dark side or light side of the Force.

Taste the Force: OREO goes into hyperspace with its new Star Wars inspired cookie

Fans won’t know their fate until the open their package.

“Pairing two tremendously loved communities to launch the Star Wars OREO Cookie Packs has been an amazing experience,” said Nicole Fischer, Senior Brand Manager, OREO, US. “We are continuing to make strides to cement our brand’s cultural relevance via strategic collaborations. We hope fans see how much we loved bringing their favorite stories to life, and that they have fun discovering the details we’ve included at every touchpoint.”

When you open a pack, you will discover either dark side or light side cookies with red or blue creme, respectively, that’s infused with “kyber” sugar crystals inspired by the crystals found in a LIGHTSABER.

On each cookie, fans will find an imprint of a corresponding dark side and light side characters such as Darth Vader, Darth Maul and a stormtrooper or Luke Skywalker, Yoda, and Princess Leia - with 10 characters from each side of the force represented.

The packaging also pays homage to the franchise, featuring original character artwork beautifully hand-painted by the legendary illustrator Greg Hildebrandt, on iconic Star Wars poster artist since 1977.

So, the real question remains however… not whether you are light side or dark side...

Do you dunk or not dunk… the true fate of a cookie lover.

Star Wars OREO Cookies are currently available in stores nationwide until supplies last, according to a news release.

