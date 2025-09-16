Tavares man who used child to help traffic drugs gets life sentence

TAVARES, Fla. — A judge has sentenced a Tavares man to life in prison for selling deadly drugs and using a child to help.

Michael Allen Reams, 44, was convicted of multiple drug-related charges and child neglect in June. Those drug charges included trafficking in heroin 28 grams or more, conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl 28 grams or more, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of a place for trafficking/sale of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a two-way device and possession of paraphernalia.

The state attorney’s office for the Fifth Judicial Circuit described Reams as a “registered sexual predator and habitual felony offender,” saying he had various amounts of illegal drugs for sale in a home that he rented a room in.

Reams was arrested in 2021. He represented himself at trial.

Prosecutors at trial said he used the child in the home to carry bags of drugs, including fentanyl.

