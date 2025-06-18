Tavares man found guilty of drug trafficking and child neglect

TAVARES, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said a registered sexual predator was adjudicated guilty on multiple drug-related charges and child neglect on June 13.

Michael Allen Reams, a 44-year-old, sentencing is set for August 18, and he could face life imprisonment as a habitual felony offender.

Detectives said they started an investigation on Reams’ after a traffic stop in July 2021, which uncovered five ounces of fentanyl.

In August 2021, a search warrant of his residence on 1st Bass Street uncovered drugs and paraphernalia, but also an 8-year-old child present in the home.

Law enforcement officials said that Reams allegedly used the child to transport bags of the substances, including lethal fentanyl.

During the trial, forensic analysts confirmed that Reams’ DNA was found on the seized evidence.

