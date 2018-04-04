0 Teacher resigns after officials say she left 2 students unattended in separate incidents

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County teacher accused of leaving two students unsupervised in separate incidents is off the job.

After learning that the state suspended the woman's license, Channel 9 reporter Samantha Manning tried to get answers from Orange County Public Schools about why the teacher was in the classroom after the first complaint.

State records said the first incident happened in November 2016.

Amy Meloon was a second-grade teacher at Fern Creek Elementary School.

Meloon is accused of leaving a 6-year-old girl unattended in a classroom.

The report said the girl "left campus and wandered the neighborhood around the school until a resident found her and drove her home."

In February 2017, a second-grader was left unattended in a bathroom, and he was later "found by another staff member unsupervised at the school's bus loop," the report said.

Julie Colclasure has a first-grader at Hillcrest Elementary School, which replaced Fern Creek Elementary School.

"I think that's kind of your worst fear when you send them off to school," she said.

Colclasure said she's grateful for new safety measures added to the building.

"It's definitely concerning," she said. "As a Hillcrest parent, we demanded they put this fence up, (because) it was all open before."

OCPS said Meloon resigned from the school district March 20, the same day her suspension by the state was finalized.

Manning asked the district if Meloon continued to work as a teacher after the incidents were reported since her resignation wasn't submitted until more than one year later or if she was disciplined.

A spokeswoman wouldn't say, only saying that it will take time for that information to be made available.

OCPS provided Channel 9 with the following statement:

"We take all allegations very seriously. The district practices progressive discipline which means an employee can receive reprimand, suspension up to termination depending on the severity of the offense. The district follows a process where investigative files, dealing with professional practices, are also sent to the state for potential disciplinary action involving their teaching certificate."

Should Meloon be hired again after her six-month suspension, she'll be placed on a two-year probation.

