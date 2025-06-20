Girl speaks out after nearly losing hand during shark attack in Florida

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. — A young girl is speaking out after surviving a shark attack in Florida.

Leah Lendel was airlifted to a hospital in Tampa last week after the attack in Boca Grande.

Lendel and her family were enjoying the beach when she was suddenly attacked.

Her hand was nearly bitten off, and she was quickly transported to Tampa for emergency surgery to reattach it.

Leah’s parents expressed gratitude towards a group of construction workers who helped save her hand.

X-rays showed Leah’s hand before and after it was reattached to her arm during emergency surgery.

Doctors have confirmed that Leah has regained the ability to move her fingers following the surgery.

