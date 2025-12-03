Local

Tech billionaire Jared Isaacman appears before Senators for second NASA nomination

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Senate NASA Jared Isaacman, President Donald Trump's pick to be NASA Administrator, listens during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Tech billionaire and commercial astronaut Jared Isaacman appeared before senators today as part of his second nomination to lead NASA.

Isaacman was initially nominated for the top NASA position earlier this year. Still, his confirmation was halted when President Donald Trump withdrew the nomination due to a falling out with SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

Last month, Trump renominated Isaacman, and a full Senate vote on his nomination is expected next week.

Isaacman emphasized the need for urgency during his appearance before the senators, although he did not disclose specific details of this urgency.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read