Tech billionaire Jared Isaacman appears before Senators for second NASA nomination

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Tech billionaire and commercial astronaut Jared Isaacman appeared before senators today as part of his second nomination to lead NASA.

Isaacman was initially nominated for the top NASA position earlier this year. Still, his confirmation was halted when President Donald Trump withdrew the nomination due to a falling out with SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

Last month, Trump renominated Isaacman, and a full Senate vote on his nomination is expected next week.

Isaacman emphasized the need for urgency during his appearance before the senators, although he did not disclose specific details of this urgency.

