Tech jobs pay the most in this Florida city

One Florida city ranks among the top 10 U.S. markets where technology workers earn the highest salaries. But that place is not Orlando or Miami, according to the 2024 Dice Tech Salary report.

Tech employees in Tampa – a group that includes everything from software engineers to product managers – earned an average of $119,848, ranking No. 7 nationally. The city has more than 50,000 residents in tech occupations. Tampa employees earned nearly the same amount as workers in New York City ($119,865) and about $2,000 more per year than employees in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Orlando-based tech employees earned an average of $106,693 in 2023, almost $7,000 more than workers in Miami. The Central Florida metro stands out because salaries there grew 9.2% between 2022 and 2023. It was among the U.S cities with the fastest-growing tech salaries last year, behind San Antonio, Texas and Philadelphia.

