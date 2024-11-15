Orange County Sheriff’s clock driver going 108 mph in a 45 mph zone

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — “Jaw dropping” as one Orange County Sheriff described the speed one driver was clocked going Friday in Apopka.

The Orange County Sheriff’s office clocked a driver driving at 108 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.

The incident took place on Rock Springs Road in Apopka.

OCSO did not release any more details about the incident, including if the driver was arrested or the time of day when it occurred.

Here is OCSO’s statement regarding the incident:

A driver was clocked at a jaw-dropping 108 mph on Rock Springs Road in Apopka—a road with a posted speed limit of just 45 mph. Thankfully, our Motor Unit was there to stop this reckless behavior before it led to tragedy.



Speeding isn't just illegal; it's dangerous. Slow down.… pic.twitter.com/Fw3nenDtRa — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) November 15, 2024

