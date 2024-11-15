Video: Small aircraft makes emergency landing in Daytona Beach after landing gear fails

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An aircraft made an emergency landing at the Daytona Beach International Airport on Friday afternoon.

The aircraft, a Diamond Twin Star, had two people on board and was circling for over an hour before making the emergency landing.

The Diamond Twin Star is a four seat, twin engine, propeller-driven plane experienced landing gear issues prior to landing.

After circling the airport for more than an hour and making several low passes, the pilot landed the plane on its belly.

From the video, you can see that both the pilot and the passenger walked away from the landing.

See Video Below:

Plane makes belly landing at Daytona International Airport (WFTV)

