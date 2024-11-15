Tropical Storm Sara causes flooding in Central America before heading to Gulf

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Sara is dumping heavy rains causing flooding across parts of Central America and is still expected to dissipate just after reaching the Gulf of Mexico.

The 4 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had Sara with winds of 50 mph, moving sluggishly to the west at 2 mph.

The storm will produce significant and catastrophic flooding across Honduras and may strengthen some over the next 24 hours.

Sara is expected to make landfall in Belize early Sunday, then move across the Yucatan and become a remnant low as it enters the Gulf of Mexico.

While the storm will not directly impact Florida, the remnants of Sara will be lifted northeastward along a frontal boundary in the Gulf. This could bring enhanced rainfall to a portion of Florida during the middle of next week.

