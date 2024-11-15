Orlando to enact several changes to keep late-night crowds safer after downtown mass shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday marks two weeks since two people died and several others were hurt in a mass shooting in downtown Orlando.

Friday marks two weeks since two people died and several others were hurt in a mass shooting in downtown Orlando.

The deadly shooting happened as thousands were out celebrating Halloween.

TIMELINE: 2 dead after 9 people shot during Halloween celebrations in downtown Orlando

Orlando city leaders are now enacting several big changes to help ensure late-night crowds are safer.

Cars will soon be able to use a stretch of Orange Avenue late at night.

City leaders said they still want to encourage people to visit the downtown businesses.

Read: Police report reveals new details in downtown Orlando Halloween night mass shooting

The city says it is taking additional measures to end the street-party atmosphere that is often seen there.

For decades, Orange Avenue has been closed off from traffic during peak nightlife hours, but that will change starting Friday.

Read: What we know about teen accused of deadly Halloween mass shooting in downtown Orlando

In early phases, the city will use barricades to keep pedestrians closer to the sidewalks, eventually opening the thoroughfare to one lane of traffic until, ultimately, all three lanes of traffic are open.

It’s a step business leaders are praising.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group