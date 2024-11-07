Police report reveals new details in Downtown Orlando Halloween night mass shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV has obtained the arrest report for the suspect Jaylen Edgar, the 17-year-old accused of killing two people during a Halloween night shooting in Downtown Orlando.

According to the report, Edgar was walking south Orange Avenue near the intersection of Central Boulevard, turns around walks back to the intersection, and approaches the first victim, pulls his gun and fires.

Police said the victim died from the gunshot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Edgar then runs from the area, going East on Central Boulevard and turning north onto Court Street cutting between businesses and approached the intersection of Orange Avenue and Washington Street, the report stated.

While in the large crowd of people, Edgar pulls out his gun and opens fire again hitting the second victim, who later died at the hospital from his injuries, according to the police report.

Edgar continued firing into the crowd hitting eight other victims with gunfire. They were all transported to ORMC. Another victim suffered injuries after being trampled by the crowd.

An officer who was assigned to that intersection heard the gunshots and saw Edgar with a gun in his hand running from the scene. The reported stated that the officer tacked Edgar down and when saw he no longer was carrying the gun, the officer subdued him.

The report also stated that same officer had made contact with Edgar earlier when he laid on an Orlando Fire Department stretcher to take pictures.

One witness told police that he saw a man resembling the suspect get into a confrontation with another man in front of a bar on Orange Avenue. The witness told police he saw the man pull a gun from his waistband.

Another witness told police that he saw the suspect push his friend, so he put his hand out thinking he was going to get pushed as well causing a confrontation with the suspect.

The reported stated that another male attempted to separate the suspect from the witness. At that point the witness, who was also a victim, saw Edgar pull a gun from his waistband – the victim ducked and was grazed on the head with a bullet.

