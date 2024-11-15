Local

11-year-old sentenced on 46 charges related to school threats in Central Florida

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

11-year-old sentenced on 46 charges related to school threats in Central Florida

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old from Virginia who was accused of making threats to local schools has been sentenced.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Deputies arrested the boy in July.

They said he made more than 20 bomb or shooting threats toward five different schools between May 14 and May 22.

Read: Sheriff’s tough action leads to big reduction in school threats

The boy pleaded no contest to 46 felony and misdemeanor charges.

A judge ordered him on Thursday to be held in detention in Volusia County.

Read: “We will chase you down:” law enforcement, school officials promise consequences for school threats

The judge said he could be placed in a high-risk program with counseling, mental health treatment, and continued education.

Then he will be allowed to return to Virginia under supervised release.

Read: Only on 9: Mother speaks out after her 11-year-old receives school shooting threats

He must also pay the sheriff’s office more than $46,000 for the costs of the investigation and responses to the schools.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read