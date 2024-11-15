11-year-old sentenced on 46 charges related to school threats in Central Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old from Virginia who was accused of making threats to local schools has been sentenced.

Deputies arrested the boy in July.

They said he made more than 20 bomb or shooting threats toward five different schools between May 14 and May 22.

The boy pleaded no contest to 46 felony and misdemeanor charges.

A judge ordered him on Thursday to be held in detention in Volusia County.

The judge said he could be placed in a high-risk program with counseling, mental health treatment, and continued education.

Then he will be allowed to return to Virginia under supervised release.

He must also pay the sheriff’s office more than $46,000 for the costs of the investigation and responses to the schools.

