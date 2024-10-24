Sheriff’s tough action leads to big reduction in school threats

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said they are seeing big results after taking action against school threats.

Last month, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he would “perp-walk” any kids who were responsible for disrupting school activities, and call them and their parents out.

“Parents, you don’t want to raise your kids? I’m going to start raising them. Any time we make an arrest, your kids’ photo is going to be put out there,” Chitwood said.

Since then, the sheriff’s office said it’s seen success.

Officials said there were 17 “Fortify Florida” tips about school threats last week.

That’s compared to hundreds in mid-September.

