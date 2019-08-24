0 TECO working to stop natural gas leak in Orlando, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Fire Department said one of TECO's main natural gas lines was hit by a construction crew around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Crews are working to shut off the gas on West Michigan Street between South Division Avenue and I-4.

Residents and businesses across from West Michigan Street were forced to evacuate because the wind was blowing in that direction, according to officials.

“It was hanging in the air here a lot more than it is now,” said Mike Pletka, who was evacuated.

Officials said the leak is a mixture of dirt and natural gas.

“We had an initial evacuation zone. Then, once we determined that we weren't going to be able to control the leak ourselves and that we were going to call in TECO, we increased that distance to somewhere around 1,000 feet,” said Orlando Fire District Chief Jackson Maddox.

Officials said about 15 homes and business nearby were evacuated.

“Any time there's a gas leak, there's always the potential that you could have a fire,” Maddox said.

Maddox said there has to be a perfect mixture of oxygen and natural gas for the gas to ignite.

He said thankfully, what’s leaking out is dissipating quickly.

“Natural gas is actually lighter than air. So, that's the great thing about it is, it does evaporate into the air. It doesn't stay low like some of the other gases that we might deal with,” Maddox said.

OFD said TECO is still working to clamp the right line to stop the leak.

.@OrlandoFireDept says what you see coming out is a mixture of natural gas and dirt from the construction site. An official onscene here says the good news is natural gas dissipates better than other gases that just linger. @WFTV #WFTV #breaking pic.twitter.com/bgPXqeJfdz — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) August 24, 2019

TRENDING NOW:

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.