Teen, 15, arrested in shooting death of military veteran, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of U.S. Military Veteran Angela Sutton Washington.

Samuel Stevens, 15, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, police said.

(2/2) The suspect has been identified as: Samuel Stevens, 15yrs old. Stevens has been charged with First Degree Murder with a Firearm. pic.twitter.com/40yG3jDTyv — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 10, 2023

Washington was shot and killing while shopping in the plaza located at 5100 North Lane on Feb. 7, according to police. Stevens fled the scene of the crime.

Stevens was captured after “relentless efforts” from homicide detectives, the community and Crimeline, police said.

