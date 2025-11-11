Teen driver accused of running over pedestrian’s head multiple times in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old is charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection to a hit-and-run that sent a pedestrian into surgery.

Orange County deputies say Jerrell Jones, 18, ran over a man that night at the intersection of Silver Star Road and Belco Drive.

Deputies say a witness reported seeing him run into the victim, knocking him over, with the front wheel going over his body. The witness said the car then backed up over the victim’s head, then went back and forth over his head again.

The car then sped off.

The arrest affidavit states the victim couldn’t speak due to his injuries and underwent surgery for a fractured skull and brain bleeds.

Witness accounts and traffic cameras identified Jones as the driver. He was arrested Monday.

According to the report, someone in the car said they believe Jones did it intentionally.

No one in the car contacted law enforcement.

