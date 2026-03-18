Teen found dead following tragic canoeing accident in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has located the body of a 17-year-old following a tragic canoeing accident.

The body of Eduardo Duarte was found after a canoe he was in capsized on Monday at Lake Jessamine.

The search for Duarte involved both the OCSO Marine Unit and Orange County Fire Rescue.

Deputies said that four teenagers were using the canoe when it overturned around 1 p.m.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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