ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain is on the way, with the biggest chance of showers this weekend.

On Wednesday night, areas of smoke and fog move in overnight thought the morning.

Temperatures remain warm, with the chance of rain increasing as we hit the weekend Temperatures remain warm, with the chance of rain increasing as we hit the weekend

Looking forward to Thursday and Friday temperatures won’t be quite as warm as Wednesday, but light, spotty showers are possible, especially in Volusia and Flagler Counties.

Photos: Trip Advisor’s Best U.S. Beaches for 2024

The weekend looks wetter, particularly during the afternoons.

While strong storms aren’t looking likely, periods of heavy rain will be possible this weekend through early next week.

Temperatures remain warm, with the chance of rain increasing as we hit the weekend Temperatures remain warm, with the chance of rain increasing as we hit the weekend

Read: From Alberto to William, what will the 2024 hurricane names be?

Temperatures remain warm, with the chance of rain increasing as we hit the weekend Temperatures remain warm, with the chance of rain increasing as we hit the weekend





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group