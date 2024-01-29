Temperatures will cool down overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cooler air and clear skies are back again in Central Florida.

Cold mornings will return almost every morning this week.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said this week, the mornings will be in the 40s

The afternoons will be in the 60s.

Read: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket tonight; when to look up

Following cold nights every night this week.

There is a chance for storms next Saturday night or Sunday.

Read: City of Orlando to host 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials-Marathon; see road closures

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Weather 01/28/2024 (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group