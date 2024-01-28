SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket tonight; when to look up

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Sunday.

The rocket will carry 23 Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 39A into low-Earth orbit.

Liftoff is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

After stage separation, the first-stage booster will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Read: New Glenn Rocket Closer to Launch

This is the 18th flight for the booster. It also supported the Inspiration4, OneWeb Launch 17 and 10 Starlink missions.

Starlink provides high-speed internet access and improved telecommunication for users worldwide through its satellite formations.

Backup opportunities include Monday, Jan. 29, starting at 5:39 p.m.

Channel 9 will stream the launch if it happens.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group