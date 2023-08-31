Temporary injunction halts Daytona Beach panhandling ordinance

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Daytona Beach can no longer enforce its panhandling ordinance after a temporary injunction was signed on Tuesday.

The ordinance was passed in 2019 when the city said its homeless population was becoming more aggressive with residents at several major intersections.

Not long after, four homeless people sued, claiming the law violated their rights.

One of the homeless people listed in the lawsuit said this is a win, but business owners said they have a lot of concerns.

