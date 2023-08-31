Local

Temporary injunction halts Daytona Beach panhandling ordinance

By Demie Johnson, WFTV.com and Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
By Demie Johnson, WFTV.com and Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Daytona Beach can no longer enforce its panhandling ordinance after a temporary injunction was signed on Tuesday.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The ordinance was passed in 2019 when the city said its homeless population was becoming more aggressive with residents at several major intersections.

READ: Orange County deputy arrested, accused of reckless driving, racing

Not long after, four homeless people sued, claiming the law violated their rights.

One of the homeless people listed in the lawsuit said this is a win, but business owners said they have a lot of concerns.

READ: Central Florida could see 1 to 3 inches of rainfall today & tomorrow

See the full story in the video above.

VIDEO: More people finding themselves homeless in Central Florida More people finding themselves homeless in Central Florida (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com

Adam Poulisse joined WFTV in November 2019.

Most Read