Temperatures are about to fall hard in Central Florida — and so are records

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front working through Central Florida Monday morning will drop temperatures throughout the day.

Our warmest temps will be in the early morning hours. The coldest time of the day will be around 10 a.m., according to meteorologist Kassandra Crimi.

It will then be breezy with lots of sunshine in the afternoon with temperatures reaching into the low 60s.

Overnight, not only will we feel the coldest air of the year, but it will also record-breaking cold.

Orlando will drop to 37°, breaking the old record of 39° set back in 1932.

Compare that to January, when Crimi said we had four mornings in the 30s:

39°: Jan 22

38°: Jan 9, 10 & Jan 25

And the records won’t stop there.

Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and breezy with highs in the 50s.

Orlando will see a high of 57°, which would make it the coldest Nov. 11 EVER, easily breaking the old record of 61° set in 1913.

Freezing temperatures will be possible overnight in Marion County. A freeze warning has been issued there.

And Crimi said if the record-breaking cold wasn’t enough, the winds will make it feel even colder. A Cold Weather Advisory is issued for almost all of Central Florida on Tuesday morning, as wind chill values in the morning will fall into the 20s and low 30s.

The cold will remain in place for a bit this week.

Wednesday morning will still be in the 30s and 40s in the Channel 9 viewing area, with highs in the 60s.

We’ll rebound further on Thursday. Morning temps will remain in the 40s, but highs will return to the mid 70s.

Get ready to bundle up, Central Florida!

