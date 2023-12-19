Temps dip into the 40s for Monday night

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nice and cool tonight.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said it’s dry and breezy, but winds will die down tonight.

It’ll be our coolest yet this fall if we dip to 45 degrees in Orlando.

You’ll get a couple of days to enjoy the cool weather, but 70 degrees returns by the end of the week.

For Christmas Eve and Christmas, it’s mid-70s and more humidity.

This will cause a chance for Christmas showers.

And between Christmas and New Year’s, an unsettled weather pattern develops with a couple of chances for rain during your holiday break plans and any local travel.

