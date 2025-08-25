Tensions rise over plan to turn shuffleboard courts into tiny homes for homeless in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. — A contentious meeting is expected Monday afternoon in Leesburg over the fate of its shuffleboard courts, as the city considers turning over the property to the Forward Paths Foundation.

The Forward Paths Foundation plans to build tiny homes on the site of the shuffleboard courts for homeless teens who have aged out of the foster care system.

This proposal has sparked opposition from people who regularly use the courts, claiming the city is trying to push them out.

The meeting will occur at 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans Center in Leesburg.

Residents and stakeholders are expected to attend and voice their opinions on the proposal, which has divided the community.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group