Terror on the 408 as man narrowly avoids being hit after getting out of his car

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 received dashcam footage from a viewer showing a near-miss moments before a crash, after a person had exited a disabled vehicle on the 408.

Channel 9 presented the video to driving expert Bonnie Frank from the Florida Safety Council. She says, “Very scary. I thought that guy was going to get killed. Watching him run across.”

According to the Orlando Fire Department, a driver was trapped in one of the vehicles on the 408 near Bumby just after 10 p.m. on Thursday. Two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We asked drivers how they would handle a situation like this and Kristina Johnson says, “I would have stayed in my car.”

“ It’s very scary.” Driving expert Bonnie Frank of the Florida Safety Council explains how she once had to get out of her disabled car and run to safety on a busy highway. “Definitely put your flashers on and get out. You’re not safe in that vehicle.”

We asked, “So even on a highway like the 408?” She replies, “Yes, even on a highway.”

Experts recommend getting behind a guardrail or barrier. However, they also advise staying in the car with your seatbelt on if there’s too much traffic and it’s too hazardous to exit.

Frank says, “You need to pay attention to all the traffic around you.”

