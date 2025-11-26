Cloudy, cooler Thanksgiving ahead as cold front moves in

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a very warm Wednesday, some big changes arrive just in time for Thanksgiving.

A cold front will push into the area tonight, bringing clouds and a few light showers to the region. Most will stay dry, with morning lows in the mid 60s.

The front will march through the area on Thanksgiving. This will keep clouds in place and a few light showers will also be possible. It will be much cooler, with highs only in the low 70s.

Skies clear out and even cooler air arrives for Thanksgiving night. Morning lows will fall into the upper 40s, with 30s possible in far northwestern areas.

Black Friday will be windy and cool. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs will only climb into the low 60s.

A warming trend quickly returns for Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see temps in the 70s on Saturday and highs return to the low 80s for Sunday.

A few light showers will be possible for the back end of Sunday, with higher rain chances arriving next week.

