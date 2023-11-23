Thanksgiving forecast: Cooler with a mix of sunshine and clouds

ORLANDO, Fla. — Expect a chilly start to the morning with early temperatures in the upper-40s to mid-50s.

A cold front from the north will keep temperatures on the cool side with a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the morning on Thanksgiving day and more clouds moving in later in the day.

High temperatures Thursday will be in the upper-60s to low 70s across most of Central Florida.

Thanksgiving highs

Evening lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s for most of the area, with Melbourne and Cocoa Beach expected to reach the low-60s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-60s and some spotty showers expected throughout the day.

Temperatures in the upper-70s to low-80s return for Saturday and Sunday.

Another system moves in Monday with even colder temperatures expected on Tuesday.

Our severe weather team always has an eye on the tropics. Things are quiet with the exception of a system in the Central Atlantic that has a chance of developing, but it’s not expected to pose a threat to Central Florida.

Eye on the Tropics: Thanksgiving

