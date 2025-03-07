FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has introduced a therapy dog to provide emotional support for detention deputies at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Therapy K-9 Lucy, a toy Australian Shepherd, will assist deputies as they manage the daily challenges of working in a jail environment.

Lucy and her handler, Cathleen Relyea, who supervises offender programs and services at the facility, have been a certified therapy dog team for two years.

Therapy dog joins Flagler County jail to provide comfort for deputies Therapy dog joins Flagler County jail to provide comfort for deputies (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

The pair has participated in various community events, including FCSO’s Shop with a Cop and Joy Beyond Walls in December 2024.

“Detention deputies play an incredibly valuable role in keeping our community safe by keeping offenders where they should be — in the Green Roof Inn. The job that our detention deputies do is certainly not an easy one, and there are many unique stressors they face that come from working in a jail,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “That’s why it is important to me that we provide emotional support in whatever way we can so that they can do their jobs to the best of their ability. I’m very excited that Therapy K-9 Lucy is a part of our Detention team and will bring many smiles to our jail staff.”

Eight-year-old Lucy is expected to provide comfort and support to detention deputies, helping alleviate some of the stress that comes with working in corrections.





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group