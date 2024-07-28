This airline announced 7 new routes to Lakeland international Airport

LAKELAND, Fla. — Avelo Airlines announced its adding seven new nonstop destinations from Lakeland International Airport.

Starting October 24, Avelo will expand to:

San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU),

Atlanta (ATL),

Boston and Manchester, N.H. (MHT),

Charlotte and Concord (USA),

Hartford, Conn. (BDL),

Philadelphia and Wilmington, Del. (ILG)

Rochester, N.Y. (ROC)

Avelo will operate the routes twice weekly.

One-way fares start at $52 from Lakeland International Airport.

City of Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz said, “It’s so exciting that Avelo Airlines has experienced great success with its inaugural flights to and from Lakeland. What’s even more exciting is that our commercial flight partners are already offering additional flight destinations.”

LAL will serve as Avelo’s Central Florida base, as an extension of its existing flights at the Orlando International Airport.

