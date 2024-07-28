Local

This airline announced 7 new routes to Lakeland international Airport

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Avelo Airlines (Avelo Airlines)

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

LAKELAND, Fla. — Avelo Airlines announced its adding seven new nonstop destinations from Lakeland International Airport.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Starting October 24, Avelo will expand to:

  • San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU),
  • Atlanta (ATL),
  • Boston and Manchester, N.H. (MHT),
  • Charlotte and Concord (USA),
  • Hartford, Conn. (BDL),
  • Philadelphia  and Wilmington, Del. (ILG)
  • Rochester, N.Y. (ROC)

READ: Avelo Airlines adds new nonstop service in Daytona Beach

Avelo will operate the routes twice weekly.

One-way fares start at $52 from Lakeland International Airport.

City of Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz said, “It’s so exciting that Avelo Airlines has experienced great success with its inaugural flights to and from Lakeland.  What’s even more exciting is that our commercial flight partners are already offering additional flight destinations.”

LAL will serve as Avelo’s Central Florida base, as an extension of its existing flights at the Orlando International Airport.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read