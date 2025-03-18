Orlando’s bid for Major League Baseball team is gaining momentum, more financial support

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s move to bring a Major League Baseball team to “The City Beautiful” is gaining momentum.

The Orlando Dreamers group said interest surged after the Tampa Bay Rays dropped their stadium plans in St. Pete.

Orlando now joins cities like Nashville and Salt Lake in the race for an MLB team.

The group says it how now locked in a $1 billion investor.

It’s eyeing land near SeaWorld for a multi-purpose stadium.

“We will not interfere with MLB’s talks with other cities. Rather, we are taking the high road,” said Orlando Dreamers co-founder Jim Schnorf.

Orange County leaders have not committed to any public funding just yet.

