This morning: ULA set to launch Atlas V rocket from Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The countdown is on to another launch from our Space Coast.

An Atlas V rocket is scheduled to lift from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6:45 a.m.

The United Launch Alliance rocket will carry a classified mission for the US Space Force.

ULA said this launch will be the last of its kind.

The company plans to turn its attention toward its new Vulcan rocket after the final Atlas V launch on Tuesday.

The ULA launch team is authorized to begin cryogenic propellant loading operations as today's #AtlasV countdown proceeds on schedule. Weather is 85% favorable to launch the #USSF51 mission for @SpaceForceDOD and @USSF_SSC at 6:45amEDT (1045 UTC). https://t.co/HvvsExVAKR pic.twitter.com/cjGAlZ5f65 — ULA (@ulalaunch) July 30, 2024

