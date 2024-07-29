Loggerhead sea turtle ready to head home after months of rehabilitation

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A loggerhead sea turtle will be heading home to the ocean after three months of rehabilitation at the Brevard Zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center.

Jupiter, a sub-adult loggerhead sea turtle, came to the center in May 2024, after being accidentally hooked by a fisherman, who followed protocol and called Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Wildlife Alert Number at 1-888-404-3922.

When Jupiter arrived at the center, the sea turtle was emaciated and covered in epibiota-like barnacles and was treated to antibiotics, good food and a rest to prepare them to return to the ocean.

Staff said that the loggerhead will be remembered as a curious and fun turtle who loved to play with a Hay Play Feeder ball, which The Healing Center team uses it as a form of enrichment to allow a turtle who is almost ready for release to forage for food.

Jupiter’s will be released back into the ocean at noon on Wednesday, July 31 at Howard E. Futch Memorial Park at Paradise Beach in Melbourne.

This release will be held rain or shine, but it may be rescheduled if there’s lightning in the area for the public’s safety, a news release stated.

