This Wednesday: Food giveaway in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach-area residents will have a chance to pick up groceries at no cost on Wednesday.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

The giveaway is in partnership with Food Brings Hope of Volusia County.

The Sept. 18 event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and run until supplies are gone.

It will be held at:

201 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Boulevard, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114

The distribution event will be drive-thru style. Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

