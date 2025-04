BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A twelve-year-old was transported to a local trauma center after suffering some sort of bite, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The incident happened at Cocoa Beach Sunday afternoon.

There are few details of the incident at the moment according to BCFR.

Officials say they can’t confirm if the bite was from a shark.

